MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough offered a retort to President Donald Trump’s claim that the current state of America’s economy is entirely his doing.

On Monday night, Trump railed against Barack Obama and accused his predecessor of “trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration.” Trump’s remark came after former president Obama marked the anniversary of the day when he signed the Recovery Act, “paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.”

Morning Joe reviewed the spat on Tuesday, with Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski snarking that “[Trump] doesn’t like facts. He doesn’t like numbers. He should be happy about America doing well.” Scarborough remarked that the Obama-signed Recovery Act led to “11 years of uninterrupted economic growth,” and “if you just take the three years that Donald Trump has been in office and you compare it to Barack Obama’s final three years, by just about every measure Barack Obama’s economy was much stronger than Donald Trump’s economy.”

From there, Scarborough began to scold the media for “parroting” Trump and oversimplifying their coverage about the country’s economic state.

“What’s so fascinating is the media runs around all the time and they have been doing it for years talking about, parroting what Donald Trump says about how great the economy has been. Well, yes, this is a recovery that began 11 years ago. And if you want to just look at growth, economic growth…You look at the last ten presidents and their GDP growth throughout their administrations, six in ten of those presidents, according to Axios yesterday and according to government statistics, actually had stronger economies than Donald Trump. Let me say that one more time just for people in the media who keep parroting what Donald Trump says that this is the strongest economy ever. Six out of the last ten presidents have had stronger economies, bigger economic growth, bigger GDP growth than Donald Trump, which means that, once again, Donald Trump is in the bottom half of his class. It’s something that he’s all too familiar with.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]