Joe Scarborough pronounced Donald Trump a “would-be dictator” and claimed the president would have him and the rest of Morning Joe arrested if he could get away with it.

The comments came on Wednesday as Morning Joe reviewed Trump’s slams on the Justice Department and the reports that Attorney General Bill Barr intervening in Roger Stone’s sentencing. “He’s going crazy,” Scarborough said about Trump, and Mika Brzezinski asked Senators Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander “what are you thinking right now?” after acquitting Trump on impeachment.

“I’m curious if you really still think that Donald Trump learned his lesson or if the lesson that Donald Trump learned was with senators like you giving him a blank check, he can do whatever the Hell he wants,” Scarborough said. He also invoked Trump’s recent firing of Gordon Sondland and the Vindman brothers as he continued to say “it’s on you and it’s on every Republican that taught Donald Trump, once again, there are no consequences to his actions. So this is your fault.”

As Scarborough kept railing against Republicans for failing to hold Trump accountable, he eventually took things up a notch by imagining what Trump would do to all his critics if he had the chance:

“Would Donald Trump not do whatever he could do if he could get away with it? Seriously? If he could arrest every journalist he didn’t like, if he could arrest us tomorrow, let me ask you a question: do you think he would arrest us tomorrow? Do you think he would arrest the editor of the New York Times, the editor of Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, do you think he would arrest them tomorrow and throw them in jail to silence them? Because if you say he wouldn’t, you’re just lying to yourself. He will get away with whatever he can get away with and he did this yesterday…He did it because you Republican senators gave him a blank check.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

