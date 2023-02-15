Joe Scarborough Takes Grim View of Prosecutors Seeking Testimony From Trump’s Lawyer: ‘Never Good News for a Potential Defendant’

Joe Scarborough assessed that Donald Trump’s legal battles are about to get rougher as the Department of Justice seeks to compel the former president’s lawyer to testify before a grand jury.

Morning Joe took time on Wednesday to discuss the news that federal prosecutors are trying to pierce Trump’s claims to attorney-client privilege and draw testimony from attorney M. Evan Corcoran. The move by Special Counsel Jack Smith to invoke the crime-fraud exception suggests they believe Trump may have taken Corcoran’s legal advice and used it in the furtherance of a criminal act.

As Morning Joe broke down the implications, Jonathan Lemire described this as “clearly an escalation” for the investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents. Willie Geist connected the news to Trump’s latest whining about the investigation on Truth Social, and Scarborough laughed as he brought up Trump’s other lawyer who just claimed that the ex-president kept a classified materials folder next to his bed because he was using it as a lamp shade.

“You know he’s desperate when he starts talking that way, but there are ominous signals coming from all of these investigations,” Scarborough said. “I don’t know what stage this is of the investigation, but when they start calling your lawyer, they try to pierce attorney-client privilege. Let’s just say, that is never good news for a potential defendant.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

