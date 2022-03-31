Joe Scarborough’s salient point on lessons learned from Stalin’s tactics was interrupted by his abject giggling at absurd photos of Vladimir Putin.

The Morning Joe host’s effort to draw parallels between Putin and Soviet political leader Joseph Stalin was foiled by images of Putin shown to viewers — images that were likely released by Russian news agencies in an effort to make him look strong, but in reality make him look like a massive tool.

These included images of Putin in a goofy hat, making a funny face, and wearing goggles…you know the drill. He’s trying to come off as a badass but instead looks more like someone trying too hard.

The term in sketch comedy is “breaking” and anyone familiar with the work of Harvey Korman or Horatio Sanz knows that there are few things more delightful than watching someone trying to stifle a giggling fit and failing miserably.

This was the case Thursday morning, and yeah, I know, “morning show host laughs” isn’t terribly newsworthy.

But the clip brought me joy and maybe it will bring you joy too.

More joy!

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com