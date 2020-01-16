Joe Scarborough put as fine a point as he could on Rachel Maddow’s stunning interview with Lev Parnas that aired Wednesday evening, saying that he was trying to remember a time that an interview actually “moved a story of national and international significance as much as that interview did.”

Parnas sat with Maddow on Wednesday and revealed that both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were completely aware of the pressure put on Ukraine President Zelinsky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement in Ukraine energy company Burisma. Parnas also made clear that there absolutely was a quid pro quo, and that “all the aid” was being threatened of being withheld, not just military aid.

Scarborough first called out Rep. Devin Nunes, saying “everybody knew he was lying, that he was being a liar when he said he didn’t know who Lev was,” before Nunes Wednesday night recollection that he suddenly remembered.

“They all know him,” Scarborough continued, adding “all had pictures with him. Apparently the vice president of the United States caught lying. The president caught lying. The Attorney-general, all of them, caught lying”

