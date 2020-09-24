Joe Scarborough sounded the alarm Thursday morning, following the stunning moment during a Wednesday press briefing in which President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the coming general election.

During Wednesday evening press conference, Playboy’s Brian Karem asked the president, “Win, lose, or draw in this election, will you commit here today for transferral of power after the election? There’s been rioting in Louisville; there’s been rioting in many cities across the country. Your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure there’s a peaceful transferral of power after the election?”

President Donald Trump replied, “we’re going to have to have to see what happens,” adding, “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster” Karem followed up, “People are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferral of power?”

Trump refused to commit and instead said, “Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

After airing this clip in a montage of other Trump comments, Scarborough said, “For the first time in the history of this republic, you have a President of the United States, who will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.”

He then added the implications of a new Supreme Court justice, saying, “at the same time, he’s asking Republicans to lie to their constituents and go back on what they said four years ago and ram through a supreme court justice. Why? Because he needs that supreme court justice to vote for him on any election disputes that he

stirs up.”

“That is pretty much a five-alarm fire.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

