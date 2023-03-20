Joe Scarborough Warns How GOP Support for Trump Amid Looming Indictments Will Cost the Election: ‘Republicans Love Losing’

Joe Scarborough has finally arrived at a simple conclusion as to why so many in his former party continue to rally around former President Donald Trump despite looming indictments: ‘Republicans love losing.”

At issue? Reports of Trump’s potential imminent arrest in the criminal investigation into hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, with whom he has denied having an extramarital affair.

Of course, this is but one of many potential indictments Trump faces, as a Georgia Grand Jury is reportedly considering an indictment for election interference. There is the Special Counsel investigation looking into Trump’s apparent illegal possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence-cum-dinner club.

“Make no mistake,” the Morning Joe host lamented on Monday. “This may rev up the base of Donald Trump for a couple of weeks. Just like Mar a Lago did for a couple of weeks. But he loses voters in Wisconsin; He loses voters in Michigan, he loses voters in Pennsylvania. He loses voters in Atlanta.”

“He loses swing voters when not only if he gets indicted, but when the Republican Party starts talking about declaring war against the rule of law, declaring war against judges, declaring war against the judiciary,” he said. “This has never worked for them, and it’s not going to work for them now.”

“So, as Jonathan said, yeah, maybe Donald Trump gets more support from the Republicans because Republicans just love losing. They just love losing. I’ve decided I’m going to stop trying to reason with them,” he added. “They just love losing. And if you love losing, keep on losing.”

“But they’re going to put themselves in a position where they’re hurt more in the general election by rallying around an indicted guy,” he concluded. “If he’s indicted two or three times and the more he’s indicted, the more fervor they have for him, the more they declare war against the rule of law, the bigger they lose. Well, its just that simple. It’s just that simple, for God’s sake. This is not hard.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

