Joe Scarborough offered Republican politicians in competitive swing states some sarcastic good luck in the event that they fall in line with the rest of the GOP and reject the impeachable allegations against Donald Trump.

Scarborough led Morning Joe on Tuesday as they discussed which charges Democrats will bring against the president over the Ukraine scandal. As Claire McCaskill predicted that some Republicans (but not enough) will vote in the Senate to remove Trump from office, Scarborough offered a warning to Senator Cory Gardner (CO) and other Republicans in swing states who might face backlash for how they vote on impeachment.

“Good luck running in the general election, saying it’s okay to the people of Colorado it’s okay for the president of the United States to use military aid that the United States Congress already approved – that Cory Gardner already approved – the president held it up until he could get dirt on his chief Democratic rival. Good luck saying that’s okay and that’s not an abuse of power. Same with Susan Collins up in Maine. Good luck winning a general election unless you vote at least for one article of impeachment. You can go around the country, Martha McSally is in a very difficulties position in Arizona as well. Joni Ernst in Iowa. People who served in the military, they can say what they want, but voters will know they’re lying if they say they think it’s okay for Congress to approve $400 million in military aid for a Democratic ally who’s been invaded by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and then to hold that up until you get campaign dirt.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]