Joe Scarborough: William Barr Is Unfit To Hold Position of Attorney General; Should Be Impeached

Joe Scarborough lit into Attorney General William Barr Thursday morning, the day after the AG testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and left many people unimpressed.

“You look at everything else that Barr did yesterday, stumbling and hesitating, the lies that he told in front of everybody,” Scarborough offered, adding” I understand it doesn’t make political sense to impeach Donald Trump, but for the life of me I don’t know why Democrats would not start gathering evidence to impeach this man.”

“He is as dangerous in the position of Attorney General as Donald Trump is as president of the United States and he’s unfit and unworthy to be there,” he added, continuing with “Barr is not an attorney general of the United States, he is Donald Trump’s defense attorney. ”

