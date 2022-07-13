Joe Scarborough Wonders Aloud: If January 6th Was Trending on Social Media, Then ‘Where Was the National Guard?!’

MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough asked where was the National Guard ahead of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol when that day was trending on social media.

Wednesday’s Morning Joe played the compilation of clips shown during the Tuesday hearing by the House committee investigating Jan. 6 of far-right commentators calling for violence on the day of the attack.

The committee first showed former President Donald Trump’s Dec. 19, 2020 tweet calling on his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 – the day Congress would certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

“Be there, will be wild!” he tweeted.

Scarborough asked reporter Ben Collins, who covers domestic extremism, “if everybody’s talking about this on social media if it is trending on social media, where was the National Guard? Where were our Intel agencies? Where was the FBI? Where was the Washington police department? Where were all of these people?”

Collins replied he doesn’t “know the answer to that.”

“I’m not in the predictions business. I mean, that-just-happened business in the news,” he said. “And we had enough smoke on Jan. 5th to write a story about how every single person that we talked to was like, ‘We’re nervous about tomorrow.’ From Congress to people in D.C. police.”

“I got to admit, I have no idea how this many people dropped the ball when every single person we talked to before Jan. 6th said this was going to be very different than every other rally before it,” added Collins.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

