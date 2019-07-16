Joe Scarborough tore into Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in response to the senator’s slams against the four progressive Democratic congresswomen who’ve come under attack by President Donald Trump.

Graham made headlines on Monday when he used an appearance on Fox & Friends to recommend that Trump “aim higher,” but then went on a freewheeling rant about how Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley are anti-American, anti-semitic communists. This came amid Trump’s racist attacks on all four congresswomen of color by suggesting that they “go back” where they came from (3 out of 4 were born in America).

Scarborough was lost for words at first when he ran Graham’s comments on Morning Joe, but he eventually managed a level of appalling rage as he dissected the “tirade.”

“Aim higher? Lindsey, you call Americans in Congress communists? And you say they hate America? And then your punch line to that is aim higher? The term McCarthyism has been thrown around recklessly for 70 or so years, 60, 65 years. But just like Donald Trump’s language was lifted directly from something that David Duke might say…there’s not even a stretch here. Lindsey Graham led with the McCarthyism charge of these four Americans, these four people of color, duly elected people, he called them communists!”

Scarborough concluded that Graham’s display was “not just a new low point for Lindsey Graham, that may be a new low point for the Republican Party under Donald Trump.” He also remarked on the “absolute corruption” of Graham because of how dramatically the senator’s attitude to Trump has cozied up over the years.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

