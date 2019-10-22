Joe Scarborough said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right when she chastised President Donald Trump and told him “all roads lead to [Vladimir] Putin” in terms of the ongoing crisis in Syria.

As Morning Joe discussed the latest data about the public support for Trump’s impeachment inquiry, Scarborough referred to a recent Financial Times piece that focused on how much Russia stands to gain from the current situation between Syria, Turkey, and the Kurds.

“If Republicans are scratching their head over the Syria decision, the Kurd decision, that undercut Israel and helped rebuild ISIS, then ask the question: ‘Who benefits?” Scarborough asked. “The answer’s very clear: Vladimir Putin.”

Scarborough continued to say that “for the first time since 1973, Russia has a foothold in the Middle East,” and “that foothold grew exponentially stronger” with Trump’s Syria decisions. He went on by explaining how the current power dynamic creates a situation that will ultimately be most profitable for Russia.

“Who benefits from all of this? Vladimir Putin and Russia,” Scarborough concluded. “Nancy Pelosi was right, all roads lead back to Putin.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

