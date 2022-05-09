Joe Scarborough YELLS at Schumer and Democrats Failure to Pass Bipartisan Abortion Bill: ‘Wake Up! Take the Wins You Can Get!’

Joe Scarborough let Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Senate Democrats know how he felt about their seeming inability to codify Roe v. Wade by passing an abortion bill, and it included some yelling.

Since Politico dropped the bombshell draft decision written by Justice Samuel Alito that suggested an imminent overturn of the landmark reproductive rights decision from 1973, there has been intense pressure on Democratic leadership by the pro-choice set to DO something.

Scarborough explains how Alito’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade appears to run afoul of the same constitutional framework that supports other long-held rights such as interracial marriage and contraceptive rights. At one point, he even calls out “Middle America,” to make a point.

But he then pivoted back to Washington D.C. and rhetorically asked Schumer, “why don’t you get a bipartisan vote?”

“Democrats don’t understand; they don’t understand,” he continued. “So you can’t get 100% of what you want. You can’t get 80% of what you want. Maybe get 60% of what you want, so you can say, ‘we have a bipartisan bill.'”

“It’s just like the electoral count act, which desperately needs to be passed,” he continued. “Democratic leaders [say], ‘No, we’re not going to cause we can’t get the whole loaf.”

“It’s time these people wake up! Take the wins you can get! And if you have a bipartisan bill on abortion rights, you take it, even if it is 60% of what you want,” he continued. “Because then you can say, ‘we have a bipartisan group of senators, a majority, a bipartisan majority saying that what the supreme court is thinking about doing is wrong!'”

“That is a powerful message to send that I don’t think the Democrats quite know how to get to,” he concluded. The always reliable Jonathan Lemire summed up in his succinct style, “Democrats let perfect be the enemy of good.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

