Former Republican Congressman turned conservative talk radio host Joe Walsh announced plans to challenge President Donald Trump in the Republican party this past weekend, which he followed with an early Monday morning appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Walsh reiterated many of the talking points he hit during his Sunday morning announcement on CNN but made an interesting comment in light of what some see as Trump’s very pro-Russia positions, particularly in the context of the G7 Summit that is currently wrapping up. Trump has suggested that Russia should be re-invited to the G7, which has long been a goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin since Russia was effectively kicked out of the then-called G8.

Host Joe Scarborough noted “Donald Trump says that Russia should be readmitted to the G7 despite the fact that they invaded Ukraine, took over Crimea and shot down a commercial aircraft,” before asking his guest “do you believe that Russia should be readmitted to the G7?”

Walsh replied “No. I still think Putin must have something on him…it does not explain Donald Trump’s subservient behavior.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

