Joe Walsh on Iran: We Should Be Scared We Have a President ‘Who Doesn’t Read, Who Doesn’t Think’

Joe Walsh, one of the Republicans mounting a longshot bid for the presidency, said Americans should be scared right now that the president dealing with increased Iran tensions is someone so “reckless.”

Walsh, who had defended President Trump’s approach to Iran before disavowing his support for the president, spoke with Fredricka Whitfield about the strike on Qasem Soleimani and the president’s newest tweet warning of a “disproportionate” response to any retaliation:

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

“Every American, Fredricka, needs to be really scared right now,” Walsh said. “And the reason they ought to be really scared right now is because of who is in the White House. We have a guy in the White House who doesn’t read, he doesn’t think, he doesn’t understand, he doesn’t listen, he doesn’t take advice. He puts his own interests ahead of the nation’s interests, and he doesn’t tell the truth. I mean, this is a scary time because of the recklessness and the impulsiveness of Donald Trump.”

He also ripped Trump for “tweeting about committing war crimes” and saying both Republicans and Democrats should be putting a check on an “absolutely incompetent and unfit” president.

You can watch above, via CNN.

