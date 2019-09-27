Joe Walsh, one of the three long-shot candidates attempting GOP presidential primary campaigns, said on CNN today Republicans need a “gut-check” moment in the wake of revelations this week about President Donald Trump‘s call with the president of Ukraine.

He told Brianna Keilar that Trump’s conduct is impeachable and shows he “doesn’t give a damn about this country”:

“All Donald Trump cares about is Donald Trump. And this phone call, what we learned this week makes it clear. If there’s one issue, Brianna, that has been eating at this country for the last three years, it’s foreign interference in our election, and here’s the president of the United States just a couple months ago on this call — it’s quite literally like he’s giving his middle finger to the American people. ‘I don’t care about that. I’m going to ask another government to interfere in our 2020 election. I dare you to come get me.’ He’s giving the country the middle finger and Republicans better understand that.”

He defended whistleblowers and said they should be praised and revered in America, calling Trump’s comments yesterday “mob boss”-like.

Walsh asked of Republicans, “Are they going to defend Trump or are they going to defend the rule of law?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

