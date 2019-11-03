Joe Walsh, a former congressman and radio host mounting a long-shot bid in the 2020 Republican presidential primary, went off on President Donald Trump‘s “sycophants” in the media for lying to their audiences about POTUS’ behavior.

Stelter asked Walsh about the pro-Trump “firewall” in the conservative media protecting him during impeachment.

“The Americans who listen to Fox News and conservative talk radio are being lied to and manipulated every day when it comes to impeachment,” Walsh said. “The vast majority of the American people understand that when it comes to Ukraine, [Trump] did something wrong. But those people who listen to the opinion shows on Fox and those people who listen my former world, conservative talk radio, they have no clue because they’re being told every day he’s done nothing wrong.”

He expressed doubt most people in the conservative media will change, remarking, “You’ve got people like Hannity and Seb Gorka, they’ve got their noses way too far up the president’s butt to ever change. They’re gonna do what President Trump tells them to do.”

He claimed that Fox News “stopped booking me a year and a half or two years ago when I began criticizing the president,” before reiterating what he said last week about how many Republicans are increasingly “tired” of Trump.

You can watch above, via CNN.

