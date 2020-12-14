CNN’s John Berman opened Monday’s New Day by observing that today, the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, is Electoral College Day, the day in which electors in all 50 states cast their ballot towards the candidate who won the state they represent. As has been reported repeatedly, President-elect Joe Biden won 306 of the 538 electors, 36 more than the 270 needed to take over the White House.

But as Berman noted this historic quadrennial day, he asked a rather aggressive but not unfair question about some Republicans who have joined President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that the election has somehow been stolen or rigged. There is no evidence that there has been the sort of large-scale voter fraud or systemic irregularities that would overturn the results of the election.

“We will watch this distinct ceremonial and frankly bizarre process unfold all day right here on CNN,” Berman noted. “Joe Biden will win, again, just as he did on Election Day, just as he did in the Supreme Court on Friday. So in some ways, this is a formality when the electors the actually cast their votes.”

“It is a hugely important moment historically and constitutionally,” he continued. “And it will provide senior Republicans, many of whom have stoked undemocratic, dangerous conspiracy theories, perhaps their best chance to acknowledge the reality of Joe Biden’s victory. We’ll see if they stop lying today.”

To be clear, Berman isn’t calling out all Republicans, just those who have shown greater allegiance to Trump’s political sway than any patriotism or love of country.

Watch above via CNN.

