“The power in being a conservative Republican today, many people think, and the former president thinks, is in the media.”

These are the insightful words from Axios’ Margaret Talev who joined CNN’s New Day to discuss the news that Republican Devin Nunes would not seek reelection and instead will head up a new media company owned by former President Donald Trump.

Or as John Berman introduced the segment: “Devin Nunes is poised to become the chairman of the house ways and means committee if Republicans take control, which looks very possible if not likely. He is giving up the chairman of the most powerful committee on Earth, right, to run a media company which barely exists and is under investigation.”

Tarlev explained her previous idea, noting Republicans now see value in the media; in galvanizing an audience and leading a movement. She added that, as she sees it, “this a breakaway moment for conservative media, to just create a completely parallel audience outside of Twitter and Facebook and, you know, cable news and network news.”

Berman underlined that idea by noting “In the Republican world right now, being close to Donald Trump, carrying his water in whichever way, is more important. You are more powerful than being chair of the tax-writing and financial committee in Congress, which has enormous power with billions of dollars here. Being Trump’s friend is more important.”

