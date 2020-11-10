Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton piled on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his comments Tuesday about a transfer of power.

Wolf Blitzer brought up Pompeo’s remark about a transition “to a second Trump administration,” and said, “That sounds like something we might hear in Russia, not the United States of America.”

“How dangerous is this?” he asked.

Bolton called it “delusional for Mike to say that,” and added, “He has eviscerated his credibility internationally because I think there are very few people, even in the U.S. government who believe that’s the case. I don’t know why he had to have that briefing and I don’t know why he felt he needed to make that statement, maybe other than to avoid being fired like others are being throughout the administration. But it’s delusional.”

When Blitzer asked if he expected better from Pompeo, Bolton said, “Sadly no at this point.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

