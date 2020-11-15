Former White House national security adviser John Bolton panned President Donald Trump over his continued, evidence-free attempts to dispute the 2020 election results.

In an interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Bolton was asked how does the Republican Party address Trump and his supporters while they continue railing against the results showing Joe Biden has won the presidency. Bolton answered that Republican voters “are not as stupid as the Democrats think,” but party leaders need to explain that “Trump has lost the election and his claims of election fraud are baseless.”

“The fact is we’ve seen litigation in all the key battle ground states and it has failed consistently,” Bolton said. “Where’s the evidence? As every day goes by, it’s clearer there isn’t any evidence. If the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump’s misrepresentations, it’s not surprising they believe it. It’s critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened.”

Raddatz countered that “You haven’t seen that from Republican leaders…You can talk about that all you want, but they’re not doing it.” Raddatz was referring to the fact that most high-profile Republicans have joined Trump in refusing to accept the results.

“Well, I think they’re getting ready to do it,” Bolton responded. “I think this is a character test for the Republican Party. I don’t buy the argument that Donald Trump has hypnotized Republican voters or they’re not capable of accepting the truth. This is a myth that’s being perpetrated that’s not true. It requires people to explain what happened.”

Bolton continued by explaining that without any substantial voter fraud evidence, “this is all blue smoke and mirrors.” He also bashed Trump over his refusal to cooperate with the Biden transition team and share his presidential daily briefings with the president-elect.

Watch above, via ABC.

