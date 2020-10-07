John Brennan pushed back on allegations that he was somehow part of an underhanded “deep state” plot to undermine President Donald Trump during a Tuesday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The former CIA Director under the Obama Administration is at the center of a curiously timed political scandal now that current DNI John Ratcliffe released several recently declassified documents, including one that features Brennan’s handwritten notes on Russian intelligence alleging that Hillary Clinton was potentially stirring up a scandal on Donald Trump to distract from her email scandal.

Tapper asked Brennan, “What can you tell about these notes you wrote about this Russian intelligence, and what do you make of them being released right now?”

“John Ratcliffe is anything but an intelligence professional. It is appalling his selective declassification of information,” Brennan replied. “It is designed to advance the political interests of Donald Trump and Republicans who are aligned with him.”

“These were my notes from the 2016 period when I briefed President Obama, and the rest of the national security council team about what the Russians were up to and I was giving examples of the type of access that the US intelligence community had to Russian information and what the Russians were talking about and alleging,” he added.

As for the specific notes, Brennan explained, “But these were my notes from the 2016 period when I briefed President Obama, and the rest of the national security council team about what the Russians were up to and I was giving examples of the type of access that the U.S. intelligence community had to Russian information and what the Russians were talking about and alleging.”

“Now, if, in fact, what the Russians were alleging that Hillary was trying to highlight the reported connections between Trump and the Russians, that is accurate and a big if, there is nothing at all illegal about that,” he proclaimed. “John Ratcliffe and others are trying to portray this as unlawful information. No. It was a campaign activity.”

This most recent declassified document is a follow up to unverified Russian intelligence amplified by Trump’s spy chief Ratcliffe, which has raised concerns by CIA and NSA officials.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]