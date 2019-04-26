John Brennan Hits Back at Trump Accusing Him of Coup in ‘Sociopathic Ramblings’: ‘No Basis in Truth’

Former CIA director John Brennan hit back at Donald Trump on Friday after the president accused him of being part of the “coup” against his presidency.

When Trump spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night, he went on a tear against his political enemies and said his foes from the intelligence community who pushed for investigations into him were attempting to “overthrow” the government. Brennan’s name came up during Trump’s tangent, and when the former CIA chief was asked about that in an interview with Hallie Jackson, he said it was no surprise to hear more “sociopathic ramblings” from the president.

“I welcome any type of continued investigation in terms of what we did during that time while we were in government,” Brennan said. “I testified in front of Congress…Absolutely I would do it again.”

Brennan continued to remark about how people like Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) make allegations against him that have “no basis in truth,” but still get picked up by certain media outlets. The former CIA chief continued the conversation by defending how he handled Fusion GPS’ controversial dossier on Trump, and he topped it off by expressing his view that “I truly suspect that Donald Trump would not mind if the Russians interfered, again, if it was going to advance his prospects for re-election.”

