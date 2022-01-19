MSNBC contributor John Bresnahan criticized President Joe Biden for picking a losing fight regarding his election reform agenda, following what he framed as a dismal first year in office.

Bresnahan, a co-founder of Punchbowl News, joined Hallie Jackson Reports, where he told a panel ahead of Biden’s planned remarks that the president is hurting Democrats across the board.

Bresnahan wondered why Biden has not abandoned the battle on the voting rights bills, at least for now, since Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) have made their opposition to eliminating the filibuster clear.

Host Hallie Jackson asked Bresnahan to frame the moment, one year into Biden’s presidency, as he seeks a reset during Wednesday’s remarks.

“Put this moment into context for us right now as it relates to the next two hours, let’s call it, of president Biden’s life, as he’s going to be delivering this news conference, answering questions from reporters,” Jackson said, before she asked, “Taking this moment, right, ahead of the one-year anniversary of his time in office, to hit the reset button… and the backdrop to what’s happening on the hill.”

Bresnahan opined that Democrats, broadly speaking, are in trouble over what has been a dismal year for the party.

“The way we called it today was reset and defeat. You know, they’re going to — Biden needs to change the message,” Bresnahan said.” His image with the American people has just been just sagging, he’s gotten hurt on inflation, he’s gotten hurt on school closures, he’s gotten hurt on a number of issues.”

Bresnahan said that the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer began a downward spiral for the party, and that the hits have kept coming.

Bresnahan said, “The resurgence of Covid. I mean, the president’s poll numbers are pretty bad, his standing is bad, and you know, it’s hurting Democrats everywhere.”

Bresnahan added:

Is this the fight he needed to have over voting rights? Not that the issue isn’t huge, but the timing of this fight is not good for Democrats. They’re going to start the new year after losing on Build Back Better last — at the end of December, thanks to Democratic infighting. They couldn’t agree with Manchin to pass something. They’re going to start on another defeat. So, I mean, this is maybe not the way that Democrats really wanted to start the new year. But this is the reality, that they’ve picked this fight, they chose the ground, and they’re going to lose it. And I’m not sure really how this helps Democrats.

Bresnahan concluded, “We’re going to end up talking about Manchin and Sinema, instead of the Republicans blocking voting rights.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

