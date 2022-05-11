John Cornyn Accuses DOJ of Not Investigating Pro-Abortion Protests, Including Arson in Wisconsin

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) called on the Department of Justice to investigate pro-abortion protests which have popped up in multiple states after an opinion draft leak from the Supreme Court suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned this year.

Speaking with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Wednesday, Cornyn condemned recent demonstrations outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices, as well as a fire set to the office of an anti-abortion group in Wisconsin. Activists have claimed they are responsible for the fire and called it a “warning” in a manifesto posted online. The Wisconsin Police are currently investigating the incident.

“This reminds me a little bit of some of the scenes we saw the protests in Seattle and other places, Portland, where the news media called this mostly peaceful protests while the fires were blazing in the background and obviously it was not peaceful,” the senator said.

The White House defended protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices this week, saying they have been “peaceful” thus far and should remain so.

“They are making the point that the First Amendment does protect free speech but there is a line that you can cross and the criminal code sets that line out,” Cornyn argued. “And the Department of Justice is responsible for investigating and prosecuting those crimes, and they apparently are not willing to do so because they don’t want the political blowback from their progressives who want to keep people upset over this case, which hasn’t yet been decided.”

Asked how high his “concern” is after seeing the fire set in Wisconsin, Cornyn touted a bill that would provide more protection for Supreme Court Justices and their families in the light of increasing protests.

“It’s very high and that’s why I introduced, along with Sen. [Chris] Coons, my colleague from Delaware, a Democrat, a bill that provides the protection for the Supreme Court Justices and their families on the same basis that the Capitol Police can protect members of Congress and our families in the face of threats,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn also called on the opinion draft leak from the Supreme Court to be investigated and accused Democrats of “overreaching” by not condemning the protests by abortion activists.

“Many Democrats are hoping this will energize their base in the November election,” he said, as images of the arson played out onscreen. “I think they are overreaching. I think they’re crossing a line they should not cross by these threats and the actions of many of these protesters who are violating the law.”

