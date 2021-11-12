John Dean Thinks Bannon Is ‘Celebrating’ Indictment Because of the Attention: He ‘Wants to Attack Democracy’

John Dean, a former White House counsel best known for his involvement in the Watergate saga, argued Steve Bannon is actually “celebrating” his indictment.

The Trump White House chief strategist was indicted for contempt of Congress Friday after refusing to cooperate with the January 6 select committee.

Dean told Anderson Cooper the indictment “sends a real message” to every other Trumpworld figure the committee is seeking testimony from, including Mark Meadows (who defied the committee earlier Friday).

“They might have been toying with the idea of doing what Bannon had done, and just defy the committee. There’s been a lot of that throughout the Trump administration. But I think they have to be braced by this,” he added.

Cooper remarked that “this doesn’t necessarily mean” Bannon will be compelled to testify at all.

“What reason is there to believe that this would push Bannon of all people to do that?” he asked.

Dean said he doubts that’s the case with Bannon anyway and suggested he may even bee “celebrating.”

He is so defiant, in fact, I suspect Bannon is quietly celebrating tonight at this new attention that’s been given to him because he’s declared outright that he wants to destroy the administrative state. In other words, he wants to attack democracy and all these kinds of democratic operations. So this plays right into that kind of mentality.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com