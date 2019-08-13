Trump campaign senior advisor Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to the president, ripped John Delaney for his comments about how President Donald Trump supports and enables white supremacists, minutes before Delaney’s interview right afterwards.

“It’s really sad to see this is where we are in our country,” Trump told Martha MacCallum. “I don’t know how many times the president has to denounce white supremacy and say that he does not agree with it and that it is horrific and that he doesn’t stand with any type of racism.”

MacCallum said that while some Democrats are trying to stoke the fire politically, “perhaps for some people he hasn’t sort of articulated it in a way that really hits home and sort of clears the air of it in a really decisive way, otherwise I don’t think it would still be floating around.”

Trump said it’s just being “pushed by the left” because they can’t combat the president’s accomplishments.

Delaney appeared with MacCallum immediately after Trump’s interview and was asked about making those comments about Trump supporting and enabling white supremacy (while being called out by someone shouting for him to directly say POTUS himself is a white supremacist).

“I don’t know what’s in his heart,” Delaney said, “but he has in the past said things that have created an equivalency between people who were protesting racism and people who are attacking and protesting people who are protesting racism, namely white supremacists. And he provided equivalency between those two things which I think is terrible.”

MacCallum told Delaney it’s “a dangerous thing to call someone.”

“I actually didn’t. What I did say is he has said things that have supported white supremacy and to me there is not a huge difference,” he responded. “The reason I said that was because the President of the United States, the words matter so much that a president utters. The tone at the president sets matters enormously because everyone in the country and in the world looks at it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com