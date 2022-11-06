John Fetterman Fumbles Abortion Comments at Rally: I Run On Roe V. Wade, I Celebrate the Demise of Roe V. Wade

John Fetterman (D-PA) made a clumsy verbal fumble during his campaign rally in the final stretch before the midterm elections.

The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor held a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday — where he was joined by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama to rally for the Democratic Party’s agenda in the state. As Fetterman spoke about his record and outlined his differences with his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, he made a gaffe when speaking about the need to codify Roe V. Wade after the landmark Supreme Court case for abortion rights was overturned earlier this year.

“I run on Roe V. Wade,” Fetterman said, but then he added “I celebrate the demise of Roe V. Wade.”

Fetterman seemed to clean this up somewhat by explaining the diametrically opposing stances as “the choice that we have between us, in front of us.”

“This is one of the biggest races in this nation,” he declared. “They spent over $100 million to try to destroy me, and here we are still standing.”

The Senate election in Pennsylvania has been watched by political observers for months as Fetterman continues to recover from a stroke he suffered nearly six months ago. Between his widely-criticized debate performance and ongoing refusal to release his full medical records, there have been recurring questions about Fetterman’s ability to serve.

Fetterman’s abortion remarks harken back to the debate moment when he prominently flip-flopped by saying he supports fracking despite past statements opposing the practice.

Watch above via CSPAN.

