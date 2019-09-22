Former Secretary of State John Kerry appeared on CBS to denounce Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for President Donald Trump, but also accused Republicans of “supporting a cover-up.”

Speaking with Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan, Kerry called Giuliani’s actions “entirely inappropriate.”

“First of all it’s entirely inappropriate for the president’s personal attorney to be involved in another country trying to find dirt on a presidential candidate,” Kerry said.

“You know, for the president of the United States to be leveraging American foreign policy, hocking it, extorting the leader of another country–if that’s what has happened–is unprecedented, and the last time the president did that, Richard Nixon, the Republican Party stood up and held him accountable for the abuse of power,” the former Democratic presidential nominee said.

“This Republican Party today is running for cover and actually inadvertently supporting a cover-up if what is alleged is true,” Kerry continued. “The only way to get at it is release the transcript. Let everybody see what the president said. If he leveraged American foreign policy and foreign aid to get a president of another country to be the opposition research arm of his campaign, that is a fundamental, profound, and deeply disturbing abuse of power.”

Watch above, via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com