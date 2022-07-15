John King Calls for ‘Grace’ for Democrats Amid Inflation Woes: ‘Governing Is Hard’

CNN’s John King called for Democrats to be shown “grace” Friday as the party faces an electorate in November grappling with record prices on basic goods.

Inflation is a key concern for Americans with fewer than four months until the midterms. Polls have shown the issue edge nearer to the front of likely voters’ minds in recent months.

As inflation has become a midterm election issue, President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have taken a dive.

As CNN’s Harry Enten noted Wednesday, Biden’s disapproval rating on inflation is at 70%.

On Inside Politics Friday, King welcomed Tia Mitchell of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss how high prices are hurting Democrats in the polls.

King noted in the current political climate, Democrats will have difficulty generating turnout among its base, much less among independents. Republican voters, he said, are also much less likely to cross the aisle to help Democrats retain power.

“Democrats don’t have a clear pathway because different pockets of the party, of the electorate, want different things,” Mitchell said. “You have some Democrats or advisors to Democrats saying, focus on the inflation, get more aggressive in helping people with bringing down gas prices, and bringing down costs altogether.”

Mitchell said some Democrats are focused merely on fighting the “culture wars” and increasing social safety nets.

“There’s not a clear Democratic playbook right now, it’s almost like no one is happy,” she concluded.

King noted Republicans do not need to offer voters a solution for inflation, but merely need to blame Democrats. He then aired an ad playing in Arizona which blames Sen. Mark Kelly (R-AZ) for signing off on spending bills – worsening inflation.

“It is much easier to be the opposition party,” King noted after he aired the ad. “Give the Democrats some grace. Governing is hard, especially when you have tiny margins.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com