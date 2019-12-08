It’s that time of year again. The most wonderful time of the year.

But before Christmas, we have to deal with SantaCon first.

SantaCon, for those not in the know, is an infamous yearly tradition wherein people dress up as Santa, get drunk, and then do rowdy drunken Santa things.

John Oliver is off for the holidays, but in a web exclusive from Last Week Tonight out today, he called for an end to SantaCon, ‘a terrifying combination of binge-drinking, public urination, and trauma to small children that decades of therapy will never manage to reverse.”

Oliver had a field day with Santas being arrested in Hoboken, New Jersey during last year’s SantaCon. This weekend there were a few arrests after SantaCon Hoboken as well.

He said it’s time to end SantaCon because “the magic of Christmas should simply not include having to watch Santa finger-blasting an elf in a Wells Fargo ATM vestibule at 10:45 AM.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

