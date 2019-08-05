John Oliver broke format, on Sunday night, and delivered an impromptu, heartwrenching show opener reacting to the shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

In an emotional monologue on Last Week Tonight during which he seemed to choke up at one point, the HBO host pleaded with his audience not to become immune to the pain of mass shootings.

“While the depressingly familiar numbness that you may be currently feeling can help you handle the pain in the short term, in the long term, it can actually be a real problem,” Oliver. “Because unless something hurts as much as it’s supposed to, nothing gets done about it. And something has got to be done here.”

Oliver focused in on the El Paso shooting and referenced “anti-immigrant language” from the shooter’s manifesto. He also made reference to President Donald Trump and, seemingly, Fox News.

“The shooter’s manifesto featured anti-immigrant language that may well be familiar to you from certain cable networks, and certain presidents,” Oliver said. “And clearly, white nationalism and anti-immigrant hysteria did not start with this president. But he certainly seems to create an environment where those kinds of views can fester, and indeed thrive.”

The host played Trump’s comments from a May rally in Florida in which the president said “Only in the panhandle,” can one get away with saying that immigrants should be shot — as a rallygoer said that night.

“It is not only in the Panhandle where you can get away with that statement,” Oliver said. “You can now get away with it all over the country. And, as he just made painfully clear, in any room the actual president is in. Which is absolutely appalling. And that is something we cannot afford to get numb to. Because if that ever, for even a moment, feels like it’s become normal, we are completely fucked.”

Watch above, via HBO.

