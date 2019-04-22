John Oliver Fillets Trump Team Post-Mueller: All That Stopped Collusion Was ‘Cartoonish Levels of… Incompetence’

The latest chapter in what John Oliver has been referring to as “Stupid Watergate” played out on Thursday with the release of the Mueller Report. And based on his latest monologue, it seems the HBO star found the moniker particularly apt this week.

In a scathing 15 minute segment at the outset of Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, Oliver went to town on President Donald Trump and his team. Calling the report “a pretty conspicuous non-exoneration” as it related to obstruction of justice, the comedian also believes that only ineptitude prevented the Trump team from colluding with Russia.

“The report found multiple instances where people tied to the Russian government offered Trump’s campaign assistance,” Oliver said. “And in some instances the campaign was receptive, but the thing that seemed to stop closer coordination from happening was often cartoonish levels of disorganization and incompetence.”

The comedian added, “When it comes to conspiracy, Trump’s saving grace may have been that, despite Russians wanting to help, everyone around them was too inept to work with them.”

Later, Oliver singled out Attorney General William Barr for his attempt to spin the Mueller Report.

“Trump may have obstructed justice,” Oliver said. “And if he didn’t, it might only be because people who work for him ignored his orders. And on top of all of this, the attorney general, the nation’s top law enforcement official, has proven himself to be a dishonest hack.”

Watch above, via HBO.

