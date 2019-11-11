Back in June 2017, John Oliver devoted a segment of his show to the coal industry and, more specifically, Murray Energy CEO Bob Murray, which included someone in a giant squirrel suit saying, “Eat shit, Bob!” Murray subsequently sued Oliver, a judge dismissed the suit, Murray filed an appeal, and ultimately it ended when — as Oliver explained last night — “Murray’s team offered to drop their lawsuit.”

A victorious Oliver finally broke down the details of the case last night, tying Murray’s lawsuit into the larger issue of SLAPP suits designed to intimidate and stifle debate.

Oliver highlighted similar examples, including additional lawsuits from Murray, and especially ones targeting people not fortunate enough to have a company like HBO backing them up.

“Even if they are baseless, his lawsuits can do major damage,” Oliver said. “Ours wound up costing over $200,000 in legal fees, and even though our insurance covered part of it and we were lucky that HBO stood by us, this lawsuit was infuriating, took up a lot of time and resources, and resulted in a tripling of our libel insurance premiums, despite the fact that, to reiterate, we fucking won this case!”

And the show ended with Oliver telling off Murray one more time. In song.

Oliver staged an elaborate musical number featuring lyrics like “Bob Murray can go fuck himself today!” and “He masturbates to Schindler’s List!” and “He was Cosby’s drug supplier, Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guard!”

You can watch above, via HBO.

