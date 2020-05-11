Last Week Tonight host John Oliver called out Attorney General William Barr over the dropping of charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and ripped President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask.

On Sunday’s episode, Oliver called out the Department of Justice dropping charges of lying to the FBI against Flynn, saying, “All of this is particularly worrying because this was a case brought up by special counsel Robert Mueller and the whole point of having special counsel investigate was to keep the process free from conflicts of interest.”

“By dropping these charges, Barr can be setting a dangerous precedent that a president could not just pardon the subject of an investigation but have his appointees invalidate the investigation itself,” he continued, claiming Barr “doesn’t give a fuck.”

During the show, Oliver also mocked Trump for consistently refusing to wear a face mask despite the coronavirus pandemic, remarking, “For all of Trump’s ideological wavering over the years, one thing has remained consistent: he’s never used protection and he’s never not been an asshole about it afterwards.”

Last week, Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal called the dropping of charges against Flynn “past stunning” and “the collapse of the Justice Department” as he “knew it.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]