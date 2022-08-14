Jon Karl Asks Karine Jean-Pierre if Inflation Reduction Act is ‘Almost Orwellian’ in Name if It Doesn’t Actually Counter Inflation

ABC News’ Jon Karl asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if it was “Orwellian” to call the Inflation Reduction Act by its name, given the skepticism on whether it will truly reduce inflation.

Karl interview Jean-Pierre on Sunday for This Week, and as the two discussed the Biden administration’s agenda for the economy, Karl brought up a recent poll showing most Americans feel the economy has gotten worse under President Joe Biden. Jean-Pierre insisted that inflation and lowering costs remain top priorities for Biden, and she argued that the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage will hep implement Biden’s plan to boost the economy.

From there, Karl noted that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reviewed the Inflation Reduction Act and found that its immediate impact on inflation will be “negligible” as it could take years before the bill reduces inflation.

“Isn’t it almost Orwellian?” Karl asked. “How can you call it the Inflation Reduction Act when the nonpartisan experts say it’s not going to bring inflation down?”

“I appreciate the question,” she answered. “We’ve actually addressed this with the CBO. The top line number, there’s more in there that shows that it will have the money…It’s making sure that billionaires in corporate America are paying their fair share, making sure that the tax code is a little bit more fair. So when you do that, when you put it in its totality, you will see it will bring down the deficit, which will help fight inflation.”

Jean-Pierre carried on by arguing in favor of the bill’s positive impact on inflation while accusing Republicans of pushing a “false” narrative that it will not.

Watch above, via ABC.

