Jon Karl Doubts Trump Will Run Again in 2024: Most People Close to Him Say He’ll Run, But I Don’t Think So

Even though Donald Trump is still keeping people in suspense about whether he’ll try to become president again, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl says he doubts that the former president is going to make a second run at the White House.

Karl spoke to Fox News’ Bret Baeir on Wednesday night as part of his media tour for Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show. The book has provided multiple bombshells about Trump’s attempts to hold onto power in the last days of his presidency, and since Karl interviewed Trump in the process of writing it, Baier asked for his take on whether Trump will campaign again in 2024.

“Do you think that that decision, whether he is going to run again, is the biggest political decision that effects everything, and where is your bet if putting your chips on the table?” Baier asked. “Is he in or out?”

Karl hypothesized that Trump “will keep us guessing for a long, long time,” which will be a headache for other Republicans who might be thinking about their own run for president.

“I actually would first say that most people close to Trump…say that they believe is he going to run. Some say it’s a 100 percent certainty. I actually think that he probably doesn’t run, but it’s a close call. A very close call.”

