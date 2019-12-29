White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien faced a number of questions on Sunday about whether he and President Donald Trump have any concerns about Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher and his alleged war crimes.

Even though Gallagher was acquitted of the most serious charges against him and was praised by Trump during his trial, the retired Navy SEAL remains a controversial figure due to his alleged conduct during his deployment to Iraq in 2017. As O’Brien gave an interview to ABC’s Jon Karl, he was asked about how the New York Times recently obtained a trove of video footage where Gallagher’s fellow SEALs gave disturbing interviews about their platoon chief’s behavior.

“Were you aware of those details?” Karl asked “Was the president aware of the details when he was pardoned?”

O’Brien referred to the legal issues that came up in Gallagher’s trial before remarking that “ultimately…[Trump] has the power to pardon and grant clemency.” Karl continued to press O’Brien on this, referring to how Gallagher’s squad-mates said he “got crazier and crazier. He was perfectly okay with killing anybody.”

“Do you find those comments troubling? Does the president?” Karl inquired.

“It’s very troubling we send folks out that have to make split-second decisions dealing with terrorists and bomb makers in difficult decisions overseas,” O’Brien answered. “The president has said we’ll stand behind our warriors, we’re gonna have their backs. There was an investigation, and by the way, that’s a select group of SEALs. There were also many SEALs…that supported Chief Gallagher, that appealed to the president and asked for clemency.”

