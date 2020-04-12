Presidential historian Jon Meacham said on Meet the Press Sunday morning President Donald Trump is using the coronavirus task force briefings as “informercials.”

The president has recently talked about how deciding when to reopen parts of the country will be the toughest decision he’ll have to make as POTUS.

Chuck Todd said, “He’s not wrong. This decision, if he makes it too soon, would be probably the most consequential of his presidency, and perhaps could go consequential in a really bad way if he’s wrong.”

Meacham agreed and said “it’s in keeping with his monarchical tendencies here”:

“I think these briefings are really infomercials more than briefings. He is constantly selling his own reaction to the crisis in the face of facts. And I think that ultimately what you’re seeing with the numbers is Americans at some intuitive level understanding that the president is selling them, he’s not protecting them. And I think that one of the things he’s got to figure out politically here is this is a virus, the virus can’t be bullied. It can’t be dismissed.”

He invoked a quote from FDR to say that Americans can take bad news if you just “level with people” and give it to them straight.

You can watch above, via NBC.

