Jon Meacham Predicts Impeachment Inquiry Will Uncover Worse Info: ‘This Was Not a One-Off’

Historian and MSNBC analyst Jon Meacham said he thinks the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump will uncover more damaging information by middle of this week.

“I am totally betting here, but I just think there’s going to be by midweek I think there’s going to be something about conversations with Putin, something about conversations with other leaders … if he did it once with Ukraine, this was not a one-off. This was not a one-off,” Meacham said.

Meacham was speaking with host Joy Reid on AM Joy Saturday morning. Reid compared Trump’s release of a memorandum recounting his conversation with the Ukrainian president to the release of Richard Nixon’s White House tapes.

“With the Nixon situation is Nixon fought the release of the tapes which were the thing that would damn him all the way to the Supreme Court. In this case the Trump White House put out the equivalent of the tapes,” Reid said.

“There’s a little self-sabotage in both cases and it’s going to be something for biographers and historians going forward,” Meacham said. “I think part of it is a kind of — and we’re way into speculation here obviously … part of it is this sense that they think they’re invulnerable. I think Donald Trump thinks he’s invulnerable and that in all tragedy beginning with the Greeks that’s always the beginning of the fall.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

