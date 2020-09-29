Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham took his criticism of President Donald Trump to a remarkably new level Tuesday morning as the frequent contributor to MSNBC’s Morning Joe suggested the sitting president is the personification of the worst of human qualities.

“It’s an era and a moment to think a little grandly, because President Trump is the fullest manifestation of the darkest of American forces, right,” the former Newsweek Editor in Chief offered. “Some of the darkest of human forces, really.” Meacham then listed “selfishness and greed and appetite and ambition,” as Trump’s qualities currently on full view after the New York Times report on President Trump’s income tax payments over the past 15 years.

“What the tax story shows—and endless data show—is that [Trump] is a figure, a created figure of fantasy,” Meacham explained before citing the well-worn description that Donald Trump is a poor man idea of a rich person. “But now we know he’s not even a rich person, really.”

