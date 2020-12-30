Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff slammed Georgia Senator David Perdue (R) by accusing his rival of political opportunism with his support for increased direct relief in response to the coronavirus.

Ossoff gave an interview to Morning Joe on Wednesday, and the conversation kicked off with Perdue’s support for President Donald Trump’s call for $2,000 stimulus checks. Trump’s 11th-hour demand for increased relief through Congressional negotiations into turmoil over the last few days and MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt noted that Perdue was against direct payments before he got behind the president on this.

When Ossoff was asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s political maneuvering over the situation, he stressed that Americans are in desperate need of relief from the coronavirus’s economic devastation. After that, Ossoff bashed Perdue over concerns about his stock portfolio in recent weeks, though he mostly bashed the incumbent senator for his part in Congressional relief obstruction.

“What’s happening in just a few days? An election. And Perdue’s in trouble because Georgia voters are standing up in record numbers to remove him from office,” Ossoff said. “So he’s flipped his position at the very last minute, but he doesn’t mean any of this. He’s just another dime a dozen politician who will say whatever he has to say when an election arrives to try to win re-election.”

Ossoff concluded by saying that if Perdue was sincere in supporting $2,000 relief checks, he’d be on the Senate floor demanding McConnell hold a vote for it in a clean bill.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]