Jon Stewart, 9/11 First Responder John Feal Blast Rand Paul, Mike Lee: ‘Fiscal Responsibility Virtue Signaling’

Jon Stewart and 9/11 first responder John Feal joined Fox News’ Bret Baier tonight to react to the latest developments concerning the legislation to reauthorize the 9/11 victims compensation fund.

Senator Rand Paul blocked the Senate from approving the legislation through unanimous consent, saying, “It has long been my feeling that we need to address our massive debt in this country. Any new program that’s going to have the longevity of 70, 80 years should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable.”

The Washington Post reports that Senator Mike Lee has also “placed a hold on the legislation”:

A spokesman for Lee said the senator “fully expects the 9/11 compensation bill to pass before the August recess and he is seeking a vote to ensure the fund has the proper oversight in place to prevent fraud and abuse.”

Stewart and Feal have been part of a large group of advocates who came to Congress mere weeks ago putting pressure on Congress to get this done. Both men have made it clear how pissed off they are about Congress slow-walking on this issue.

Feal told Baier that the people of Kentucky and Utah “deserve better” than Lee and Paul, saying, “I think they lack humanity.”

Stewart went off on Paul’s “fiscal responsibility virtue signaling,” remarking upon the timing of Paul standing up “after 15 years of blood, sweat, and tears” and saying they’ll “balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community.”

Feal called both senators “opportunists” and “bottom-feeders” and that their statements don’t hold water with him.

“You can’t cherry-pick and choose when you want to be a conservative fiscal hawk, that’s just insulting to our intelligence. And shame on them. They lack humanity, they lack leadership,” he continued.

Feal said they met with Lee months ago and his staff “swore up and down they were not going to get in the way of this,” adding, “Mike Lee, you’re a liar.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

