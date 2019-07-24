Jon Stewart is continuing his feud with Sen. Rand Paul in his signature style of elevating a silly moment to an absurd level.

In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota with 9/11 First Responder John Feal, the former host of The Daily Show was asked about Sen. Paul’s calling Stewart a “guttersnipe” for his public criticism of Republican senators who appeared to be dragging collective heals on passing a bill for support of 9/11 first responders.

After Feal suggested that he would be open to debate Paul and Senator Mike Lee (who also voted against an earlier version of the bill), Stewart joked that Rand Paul “called me a guttersnipe. I have a mind to call him a scalawag and a ragamuffin. I’ll escalate this.”

Watch the moment above via CNN.

