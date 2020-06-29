Jon Stewart Goes In On Mask Truthers: They Should Tell Doctors Not To Wear Masks, Cough Into Wounds While They Undergo Surgery

Jon Stewart went in on mask truthers during his interview with The View on Monday and wondered if they had ever been inside an operating room, suggesting they ask doctors not to wear masks and cough into their wounds the next time they undergo surgery.

Host Whoopi Goldberg commented on the spikes in coronavirus cases throughout the United States, noting that despite the rises, some people, including politicians still refuse to wear masks. She added that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) refused to require masks in his state while an unmasked choir in Texas sang in front of a masked Vice President Mike Pence this weekend.

“There has been an increased campaign to discredit expertise or to tribalize or to politicize expertise. There’s a whole undercurrent that this pandemic is a hoax or a power grab,” Stewart added. “Living in the Northeast, we don’t realize, like, this is real, and it’s brutal.

Stewart questioned how anyone could think that mandating a mask amid a global pandemic could be a government overreach, pointing out that it’s not a political issue but a health issue.

“I would just say, have you been in operating rooms? Surgeons wear masks, not because they listen to NPR and drive Volvos. They wear masks because that’s more sanitary,” he joked.

“I would say to the people aren’t wearing masks, who don’t want to wear masks, the next time you get an operation, you tell the surgeon, ‘you take that mask off and you don’t wash your hands because that’s for liberals, and I want you coughing into my open wounds for America.'”

The comedian accused politicians of opposing masks as a re-election strategy, noting that it was causing more suffering and hurting the economy.

“This is a strategy on their part because they believe the more fear they gin up, the better chance they have to get elected,” he added. “It’s cynical. It’s so cynical, and it’s going to hurt people.”

