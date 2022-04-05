Jon Stewart’s headline-grabbing feud with Andrew Sullivan has entered its second week as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham has entered the battle.

Ingraham defended Sullivan on her show Monday night and blasted Stewart as a “sneering prig” and “just another race activist” over the panel discussion he had on his show entitled: “The Problem With White People.”

During that discussion, Sullivan defended the United States as a multi-racial democracy and was roundly rebuked by the other panelist for arguing that it is wrong to group all White people together and blame them for the history of racism in the U.S.

Lisa Bond told Sullivan she refused to “argue with another White man” and said “ “I’m shutting you down right now.”

Stewart sided with Bond, which led to Sullivan later writing that he was “ambushed” by Stewart on the show.

“The only thing funny about Jon Stewart these days is how blissfully self-unaware he is,” jested Ingraham after introducing the backstory.

“Now, this guy was so afraid of debating Andrew Sullivan one-on-one that needed to have the whole situation be like a three against one,” she continued.

“And he’s the same sneering prig who 18 years ago lectured the hosts of Crossfire on CNN about the need for more respectful, more informed discourse,” she went on, referencing Stewart’s famous smackdown of Tucker Carlson.

“Well today, he’s just another race activist, desperate for credibility in an America that as Andrew said, is the most multi-cultural, multi-ethnic that it’s ever been,” she concluded.

Stewart hit back on Tuesday, jesting on Twitter, “Hello @IngrahamAngle Thanks for taking a quick break from scaring the shit out of old people to cancel me! Don’t think of my panel as a 3 on one ambush…think of it as my new show “The Four”. You’re network is…how did you describe Zelensky…Pathetic!”

I meant your. Somebody should buy Twitter and push for an edit button. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 5, 2022

