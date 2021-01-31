On Fox News’ MediaBuzz Sunday, The Dispatch editor in chief Jonah Goldberg briefly called out some of the rhetoric from Fox News opinion hosts about the 2020 election during a segment on media bias.

Howard Kurtz opened the segment talking about the backlash at Politico — both internal and external — over Ben Shapiro writing Politico’s Playbook newsletter. He asked Goldberg why Politico staffers are “still upset two weeks later” about it.

Goldberg said he thinks it’s generational, where “younger liberals, and, I have to say, a lot of younger conservatives are pretty intolerant of dissenting points of view.”

“There are a lot of people who live in bubbles on both sides of the aisle these days,” Goldberg said. “The last thing they want to do is have their bubble punctured from within, and so they have tantrums.”

Goldberg talked with Kurtz about the idea of “cancel culture” and said, “This is an American problem. There is a vast and thriving right-wing cancel culture. There’s a vast and thriving left-wing cancel culture. The only thing that makes them separate and different is the sociology of them.”

He even pointed out that Donald Trump was a “huge fan of canceling people,” remarking, “He tried to have me fired from Fox and from National Review because he didn’t like what I wrote.”

Kurtz then brought up recent takes arguing that “cable operators should drop Fox News or Fox shouldn’t be allowed to exist,” including a recent Washington Post column.

“We all know they’re not talking about the news division,” Kurtz said. “They’re talking about certain opinion people whose views, rather than just saying ‘I think they’re wrong and here’s why,’ they went off the air.”

Goldberg said it’s “idiotic” to bring up the Fairness Doctrine in the context of this conversation in the first place, and told Kurtz “it’s absolutely true that there are people who want to see Fox nuked from orbit and I think that’s ridiculous.”

But Goldberg went on to call out some on the opinion side of Fox News:

“At the same time, it should not be surprising, and you’re right to single out the news division as different, but it should not be surprising when people from the opinion division perpetuate lies about the election being stolen, who are more concerned about canceling Liz Cheney than they are about canceling Marjorie Taylor Greene… This is a problem all over the place. And it’s incumbent upon institutions on either side to police their own in responsible ways and turn things down a little bit and not push out misinformation and lies, lest you invite that kind of the backlash, which would make everything worse.”

He added, “That goes for both sides of the aisle. It goes certainly for a lot of the antifa stuff where CNN celebrated violence, where MSNBC celebrated violence or at least gave permission structure for it in ways that they’re harshly condemning now. There are double standards all over the place. I just think there’s a real moral panic on the right right now about cancel culture and silencing only applying to conservatives when everybody is in the game and it’s ruining the country and ruining our politics in short order.”

