Jonathan Karl Accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘Plagiarism of Vladimir Putin. It’s Almost Word for Word’

ABC’s Jonathan Karl ripped Tucker Carlson on MSNBC and went as far as to accuse him of “plagiarism” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson has criticized Ukraine as being a corrupt authoritarian state which jails dissidents. Prior to Russia’s invasion of the country last month, he stated the two sovereign nations were involved in a “border dispute.”

“The administration assures us this has nothing at all to do with repaying Joe Biden’s personal debts to Ukrainian oligarchs, not at all,” he also said. “It’s completely and totally unrelated.”

In another monologue from February, Carlson said that the American political elite have been planting the seeds for war against Russia since the early days of former President Donald Trump’s term.

“Since the day that Donald Trump became president, Democrats in Washington told you, you have a patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin,” Carlson said. “It’s not a suggestion – it’s a mandate. Anything less than hatred for Putin is treason.”

On Deadline: White House on Thursday, Karl told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace he believes Carlson is echoing Putin’s messaging.

Wallace said she wants to understand why the Fox News host is “devoted” to pushing “Russian propaganda as the Russian war turns to war crimes and atrocities.”

“Why do cover, why be the wingman to Putin as he starts slaughtering women and children? Why?” she asked.

Karl responded,

I mean, I can’t even begin to speculate on that. I think that there’s always reason as a journalist to be skeptical of what is said by official sources in other countries, and in our own countries. Lord knows that’s been my approach. But again, what is sort of inexplicable here is that what is being said is almost a plagiarism of Vladimir Putin. It’s almost word for word what Vladimir Putin has been saying, not just now but again for several years, and what he has said in making the argument to justify what’s happening in Ukraine.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com