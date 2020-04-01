ABC News chief White House correspondent Jon Karl warned that President Donald Trump is still surrounded by advisers who think concerns about the coronavirus pandemic are overblown.

Karl joined Morning Joe on Wednesday to promote his new book Front Row at the Trump Show, and he also spoke about how the president took a more sobering attitude to the health crisis yesterday than ever before. Karl attributed this “wake-up call” to the projections from Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, but he cautioned that “there are very senior people close to the president who still think this threat is exaggerated and that there’s been an overreaction in this country.”

“You have certainly seen it from his outside supporters,” Karl said, “but I’m saying there are people inside the White House who also think this has been an overreaction.”

Karl went on by saying that even though Trump could “go off” again, the president gets “some credit” for listening to health experts for the moment.

