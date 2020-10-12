Law professor Jonathan Turley bashed Democrats for their conduct at Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, saying it reminded him of the trial for one of the most notorious serial killers in American history.

As Barrett appeared for her first hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, multiple Democrats scrutinized the judge by saying her nomination is all about Republicans pursuing an opportunity to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Multiple lawmakers invoked pictures of people whose health benefits would be impacted if the ACA is struck down.

Democrats showing portraits of people who stand to lose health care if Obamacare is struck down pic.twitter.com/BKVMke5jxx — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 12, 2020

After the hearing went to recess, Turley appeared on Fox News to offer his reaction, and he compared the spectacle to the trial held for mass murderer and rapist, John Wayne Gacy.

I’ve never seen anything like this with these giant pictures of ailing people. It actually reminds me of the courtroom of John Wayne Gacy, not Amy Coney Barrett. He had the same pictures all around the courtroom. These really are not her victims. It would be hard to come away visually without thinking that she was threatening these individuals. But that’s the disconnect with this ACA case.

Turley went on by saying the individual mandate for the ACA is “already dead,” so he raised skepticism for the idea that the entire statute would be struck down.

During the reaction segment, Fox’s Shannon Bream also acknowledged the public concern on what Barrett’s confirmation would mean for the ACA. Like Turley, she doubted the ACA it would be completely repealed, but she added that “Democrats are smart to use” pictures of people who’ve benefitted from it.

“They know that it resonates with people,” she said. “They’ve got pictures and posters here blown up of sick children, sick people, families who have struggled and they want to emphasize that message.”

